Alleged Limpopo serial killer Prince Dube to face trial in the High Court

Pretoria – The trial of alleged serial killer, 36-year-old Themba Prince Willard Dube, has been moved to the High Court in Polokwane. Limpopo spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi said Dube’s trial was moved to the superior court when he appeared in Seshego Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, for allegedly killing seven women.

“He faces charges of seven counts of kidnapping, seven counts of murder and a count of illegal immigration. He was initially arrested on 3 November 2021, for possession of a suspected stolen cellphone that belonged to a woman who was allegedly kidnapped in Lebowakgomo in October 2021,” Malabi Dzhangi said. Dube, a Zimbabwean national, appeared in the Seshego Magistrate’s Court on November 5, 2021, on a charge of robbery and kidnapping. “The accused was in custody when the investigations led to the discovery of seven bodies of women dumped at different locations in Seshego, Polokwane, Mankweng and Westenburg policing areas,” Malabi Dzhangi said.

It is alleged that Dube lured some of the women he allegedly killed, by promising them jobs in Limpopo. “The matter is set for 26 April 2022, to obtain a High Court trial date and Dube abandoned bail and will remain in custody,” Malabi Dzhangi said . Last year, the NPA said the women allegedly killed by Dube had been positively identified by their next of kin.

The women were listed as follows: 1. Sarah Moitswadi Mathiba, 42, who was reportedly kidnapped at Lebowakgomo. 2. Lesotho national, Moleboheng Mothibeli, 34, was reported missing in Polokwane in October.

3. Eva Khomotso Makhura, 41, who was reported missing at Seshego. 4. Mpho Sanah Sinyatsi, 34, was reported missing from Luthuli Park Extension 9L under the Seshego policing area. 5. Andrea Cholo, 25, reported being kidnapped at Seshego during September.

