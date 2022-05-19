Alleged Woolies looter expected back in Durban court

Durban – The 30-year-old man who was caught on video allegedly looting a basket of goods from a Woolworths food store in Glenwood in July, is expected to appear in court today. The NPA’s spokesperson in the province Natasha Kara, said Mbuso Moloi faces charges of theft and public violence.

Moloi, who is out on R5 000 bail, appearance relates to the public violence that took place in various parts of the province. Kara said that as part of Moloi’s bail conditions, he was to surrender his passport and not to leave the province of KwaZulu-Natal without consulting the investigating officer. In September, The Asset Forfeiture Unit in KwaZulu-Natal was granted a preservation order to seize a Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupe. The car which was alleged used in the incident was preserved on the basis that it is an instrumentality of the offences, Kara said.

She said it had a market value of about R507 000. The car will remain with the State until the court grants a forfeiture order. IOL