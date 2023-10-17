Amazon.co.za will launch in SA in 2024

Amazon has announced that it will be launching Amazon.co.za in 2024, which will give South African-based sellers the opportunity to reach customers. According to the company, from today (October 17), small and medium-sized businesses in South Africa can start registering to sell their products on the online platform.

Robert Koen, general manager of the Sub-Saharan Africa region for Amazon, said that they are looking forward to launching an e-commerce platform in South Africa. Koen said that the platform will provide local sellers, brand owners, and entrepreneurs the opportunity to grow their businesses and offer customers a convenient shopping experience. A Johannesburg-based business called African Mamas Crafts that employs home-based crafters in rural areas sees the platform as an opportunity to grow their small business.

“African Mamas is very excited at the prospect of working with Amazon locally to leverage their tools and expertise to grow our e-commerce business,” said Nomaswazi Tinus, founder and director of African Mamas Crafts. Reader’s Warehouse, which was started by two brothers who grew up with a passion for books and reading, has also expressed their excitement about partnering with Amazon. Sean Bulpin, director at Reader’s Warehouse said: “I am absolutely thrilled about the opportunity to partner with Amazon and sell in their store. This presents an incredible chance to expand our e-commerce business and tap into a broader customer base in South Africa.”