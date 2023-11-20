ANC uses Sassa in a new voting advert and X users are not having it

A new advert by the African National Congress (ANC) involving the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant system has caused a furore on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. The advert by the political party states, “The ANC remains committed to safeguarding the well-being of our people, especially through impactful social grants. Together, we build a foundation of support, ensuring no one is left behind. Visit your local voting station.”

X users noted that the advert was perhaps purposely being inaccurate and made it seem as though the ANC party is responsible for Sassa grant payments, which it is not. Moreover, users were accusing the political party of “luring” vulnerable voters into thinking they should vote for the ANC in order to keep their grant payments. “Can you imagine such stupidity & desperation on the same sentence! Putting up a SASSA card on the ANC logo. Just to confuse the illiterate & the ignorant to think SASSA GRANTS are favors from the ANC. The same ANC that is unable to pay its staff's salaries,” a user on X said.

Another user stated, “Why do they use the SASSA card to campaign?” This is what @MYANC is threatening poor voters. Why do they use the sassa card to campaign? @MbalulaFikile pic.twitter.com/73CAYoLJGm — Close and Control Borders. (@SelbyNhleko) November 19, 2023 “SASSA is funded by taxpayers money. Whatever party we vote for, the beneficiaries would still be taken care of. Register to vote,” X user Jasmine whose handle is @glacier_heart stated. Another user cautioned the public and said, “please note that SASSA is not being paid by the ANC, it is South African taxpayers who pay for SASSA. Even if we were to vote ANC out, SASSA beneficiaries would still receive their funds.”