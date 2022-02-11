ANC ward councillor facing three charges of murder released on bail

The pair are charged with the murder of Beatrice Nzama, 60, Ncamisile Shange, 34 and Philisiwe Jili, 37, who were killed in a drive-by shooting in Inanda in September.

Durban: ANC ward councillor Themba Mnguni and his co-accused Nomthandazo Mbeje have been released on R5 000 bail.

Four others have been arrested, charged and released on bail for the same matter.

According to Natasha Kara, spokesperson for the NPA in KwaZulu-Natal, Mnguni and Mbeje made their second appearance in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Friday for their bail application.

She said in addition to the murder charges, the pair also face five counts of attempted murder and a charge of conspiracy to commit public violence, relating to an incident that took place at a political gathering in September 2021, before the local government elections.