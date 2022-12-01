Another family meeting: Ramaphosa to address nation tonight

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Thursday evening after the report on Phala Phala made serious findings against him. There have been calls from opposition parties in Parliament for Ramaphosa to resign.

Ramaphosa had called off his appearance before the National Council of Provinces to answer questions on Thursday at 2pm. His deputy, David Mabuza also cancelled his appearance before the South African National Council to mark World Aids Day. Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla was standing in for Mabuza.

Before the release of the report by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, Ramaphosa’s office announced it had also postponed the visit by the president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro. Maduro’s state visit was expected to take place on Tuesday. This was the day it coincided with Parliament debating the Phala Phala report and what action is to be taken.

