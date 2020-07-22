Another N West teacher strangled at home, rope found on her neck

Johannesburg – A North West teacher has been found strangled to death in her house, three weeks after a 25-year-old teacher was also murdered in her home. Beauty Siamisang’s murder comes as the North West Department of Eduction's still reeling from the murder of Khumontle Mokgosi, whose body was discovered in her bedroom in Magong Village near Mogwase, with hands and feet tied at the end of June. It’s believed she was strangled. On Monday, Siamisang, 56, did not report for duty at Ekron Primary School, something that worried her colleagues enough to go to her house and check if she was fine. Colonel Amanda Funani of the North West Police said when the colleagues arrived at her house at Mmadinonyane Village in Ganyesa outside Vryburg, the door was not locked.

She said when they entered and looked in the bedroom, they saw her body with a rope around her neck.

“They initially thought she was asleep but then saw a rope on her neck.

“It’s believed that she was strangled to death with a rope.

“The motive of the incident is still unknown and investigation into the matter continues. No arrest has been effected at this stage. Police request anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigation to contact the Ganyesa Detective Commander, Captain Sipho Lisa on 082 443 8753.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena condemned the incident and indicated police will work hard to ensure the suspect is apprehended.

In another incident, two siblings, 7 and 10, from Mochware Primary School, Ganyesa burnt to death in their home.

MEC for Education in the North West, Mmaphefo Matsemela said the news of the teacher’s murder and death of the children brought a cold sombre moment in the department.

"I am shattered at the loss of our esteemed teacher and our beacons of hope for the future in our two learners.

“On behalf of the department I wish to convey heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of these untimely deaths. It was a sombre mood right upon receiving the news. May their souls rest in eternal peace," said Matsemela.

The man alleged to have murdered Mokgosi, Akanyang Rakodi, was found with her bank account, car, cellphones and a few other items he is believed to have bought with her money such as clothes, petrol and alcohol.

It was not yet known at the time of Raokodi’s arrest if she and the suspect were known. However, police said at the time that Mokgosi was staying at the home of Rakodi’s girlfriend.