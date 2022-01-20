Are Moti brothers now cooperating with police?

Durban: This week, crime activist Yusuf Ambramjee took to social media, saying that the Moti family, who had previously interdicted police from interviewing them, are now fully co-operating with the SAPS. In October, Zia, Alwaan, Zayyad and Zidan Moti were on their way to school when their vehicle, a BMW, was intercepted by two vehicles.

IOL reported that a gang of suspects armed with R5 rifles and handguns broke a window and then unlocked the vehicle. The boys were found on November 10 in Vuyani. They had been unharmed. Abramjee said, according to police sources, the family, who had relocated to Dubai, were fully co-operating, adding that the family has denied obtaining an interdict against police stopping them interviewing the four brothers.

SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda told IOL the police are not at liberty to comment publicly on cases while investigations are underway so that we do not jeopardise the investigation. Ten days ago, he confirmed that the father of the victims interdicted the police from obtaining statements from his children or interviewing any other member of the family. Netshiunda said police had also received reports that the family had moved to Dubai.