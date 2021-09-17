Are you feeling lucky? R86m Powerball and R30m Lotto jackpots are up for grabs this weekend

Durban: If you’re feeling lucky, maybe its time to try your hand at the lottery as a whopping R86 million is up for grabs in the Powerball jackpot tonight, while the Lotto jackpot for Saturday is guaranteed at R30 million. What’s more the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot is guaranteed at R14 million, and the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot is R6 million for the September 18 draw.

The National lottery operator, Ithuba, said the Powerball had rolled over for the 14th time. CEO of Ithuba, Charmaine Mabuza encouraged players to use their online platforms. She said winners of R50 000 and more receive extensive financial advice as well as trauma counselling from qualified psychologists.

The biggest Powerball jackpot for this year was won in July this year. Mabuza said the lottery had created over 74 million winners across all games since the beginning of 2021, with over R2,3 billion being paid out in total winnings. An unemployed North West mother bagged the jackpot and planned a seaside trip to Durban.