As police hunt suspects who robbed Gateway, security guard remains critical in ICU

DURBAN: KZN police are searching for the men who robbed a jewellery store in Gateway Shopping Centre on Wednesday afternoon. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the complainant alleged that they were serving clients at a business premises when they were held at gunpoint by 10 robbers on September 29, 2021 at 2.20pm

“The suspects forced them onto the floor and removed jewellery. “Whilst the suspects were fleeing, they came across a security guard and opened fire, wounding him before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.” Mbele said a case of robbery and attempted murder was opened at Durban North police station for investigation.

Shawn Herbst, from Netcare 911, said that by Thursday morning, the security guard remained in a critical condition in ICU. Herbst said reports indicated that a male security guard had been shot in the abdomen after trying to intervene in an armed robbery at a jewellery store. “According to witnesses, the store was ambushed by approximately 10 to 15 suspects, all armed.

“The patient was found to have sustained critical injuries and was treated on scene by a Netcare 911 Emergency Care Practitioner. “Once stabilised ,the patient was rushed to a nearby hospital for the urgent care he required.” Gateway marketing manager Michelle Shelley said the safety and security of its customers and tenants was of utmost importance to it.