Atlantis Magistrate’s Court rocked by sex scandal

Cape Town - The Atlantis Magistrate’s Court has been rocked with another sex scandal after a senior court official was accused of rape and sexual assault. The court official, a well-known member in the community, is accused of raping a woman after offering jobs for sex.

Criminal charges were filed. According to provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk, the complainant, a 44-year-old woman, filed the charges on Monday, May 16. “A 44-year-old women open a case in Milnerton of rape. The victim complained that she was raped and sexually assaulted over a period of time by a senior member in the Department of Justice office working in Atlantis.

The case is still under investigation. There has not been an arrest at this stage. “The case docket has been transferred to Paarl FCS for further investigation,” van Wyk said. According to the media liaison for the Department of Justice, Stephen Mahlangu, the department received a written complaint regarding the alleged rape and sexual assault.

“The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development received a written complaint from an official employed at the Magistrates Court in Atlantis averring that a male departmental official has allegedly raped and sexually harassed her. “The Department views these allegations in an extremely serious light. “The complaint was received earlier this month, and the Department immediately launched an investigation into the matter,” Mahlangu said.

He said the findings of the investigation were set out in a memorandum which was submitted to the provincial head of the department, Rodney Isaacs. “After consideration of the matter, the male official was requested to show cause as to why he should not be suspended. “After further consideration, the regional head has taken a decision to proceed with the suspension of the male official pending further investigation.

“In addition, the complainant was advised to consider laying criminal charges, which she has subsequently done,” Mahlangu said. Last year, community members of Atlantis called for the removal of an acting magistrate who they alleged was ‘dumped’ in the jurisdiction and allegedly faced charges of sexual misconduct. IOL is aware the magistrate was working in a different jurisdiction before he was transferred to Atlantis.