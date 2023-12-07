Axed Democratic Alliance MP Tsepo Mhlongo joins ActionSA

Former Democratic Alliance (DA) MP, Tsepo Mhlongo, has joined ActionSA. In a post on Facebook on Thursday, titled "You can't keep a good man down", accompanied by a picture of Mhlongo in a black and green ActionSA golf shirt, he confirmed his latest move.

"There is one structure that I believe and truly feel is for these ideals. The very same principles that will take our country forward. This structure is non other than the ActionSA which as of today I can truly and proudly shout from the roof top that I am it’s member," Mhlongo said. He was booted from the DA along with three other members, Grantham Steenkamp, Nqaba Bhanga and Kabelo Thobejane. Mhlongo further issued a public statement this week, saying he saw his termination coming.

"It really pains me to see this happening especially considering the values, fairness and justice, that the DA has always stood for and believed in. Yet come crunch time in applying them it’s found wanting due to underhanded applications of these principles from the current leaders, especially when dealing with matters in relations to black leaders," Mhlongo said. "I decided to join sons and daughters of our land who have shown true commitment in that regard. In attaining these beautiful ideals which also underpins the spirit of Ubuntu,“ Mhlongo added.

He said these were the very same ideals that drove Helen Suzman to stand up as the lone voice against apartheid in Parliament, adding “The commitment that Nelson Mandela embedded in our minds as young people and the many people of our country who have sacrificed their lives for these sacrosanct ethos.