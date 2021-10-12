Baby among the 10 people killed in N3 horror bus crash

DURBAN: Emergency workers said a baby was among the ten people killed in a horror bus crash on the N3 highway that took place on Tuesday afternoon. KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said it is alleged that on Tuesday at 11:40am, a bus with passengers was travelling on the north bound when it veered off the south bound on Tugela Bridge and overturned.

“A total of ten people were declared dead at the scene while others were taken to hospital for medical attention. A case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation at Colenso SAPS.” According to Robert McKenzie paramedics from KZN Medical Emergency Services, together with paramedics from private ambulance services, treated multiple patients on the scene. “A total of 60 people were treated on the scene and have been taken to hospital for further care.