Bachelor who scored R7m lotto win wants to buy a big house

Durban - South Africa has a new millionaire - a bachelor who waged R80 on a lotto ticket via his banking app. Lottery operator, Ithuba on Thursday night said the man played the Quick Pick Selection using Absa’s digital banking platform, for the Wednesday 10 February 2021 and scored the R7.4 Million Lotto Plus 1 jackpot, Accordning to Ithuba, the new bachelor millionaire, shared that he felt both excited and overwhelmed when he found out that he had won over R7 Million. “I was just so excited but also felt very nervous. ITHUBA has provided me with trauma counselling so that really helped calm my nerves a lot”, said the winner. The winner said that one of the big things he wants to do with his money is to buy himself a big house.

Next, he will assist his family, as well as invest a portion of his savings.

“I do not have a large family. My immediate family is my mother, brother and his children, and that is who I want to assist to simplify their lives”, he said.

Absa and Ithuba’s partnership began in September 2019 adding another layer of choice for punters.

“We are thrilled to be the first Lottery operator to be in partnership with all four major banks in South Africa. It was vital for us to have Absa on board, a financial institution brand that has been loved and trusted for decades now. To see the partnership yielding results such as this multi-million win is really satisfying”, said Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of Ithuba.

Omar Baig, the Head of Transactional Banking conveyed his congratulations to another Absa big ticket Lotto winner indicating that, “It is really good to see that more and more customers are able to benefit from Absa’s digital banking capabilities and the convenience of having their everyday banking needs digitally available 24/7. Both Lotto and Powerball games are available on the Absa Banking App, Cellphone Banking as well as online Banking”.

The winner received extensive financial advice from Ithuba, which is free to winners of R50 000 and above.

IOL