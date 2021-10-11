Bail denied for man accused of torching Pietermaritzburg’s Brookside Mall

DURBAN: The suspect allegedly linked to the torching of the Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg during the unrest in July has been denied bail. The judgment in the bail application of Ndumiseni Khetha Zuma, 35, was handed down in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court today.

Natasha Kara, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in KZN, said the magistrate said if bail was granted, public confidence in the criminal Justice system would be undermined. The matter was postponed until November 25 for further investigation. Zuma faces two charges of contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act.

“The charges relate to the incidences of looting and public violence that occurred in KwaZulu-Natal in mid-July, in particular the burning of the Brookside Mall.” Zuma was arrested in August. His bail application commenced on September 14. He is being held in New Prison in Pietermaritzburg.