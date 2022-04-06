Be wary, Sassa aren’t changing their cards

Durban - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has warned people to be cautious about reports that they are changing all social grant beneficiary cards with immediate effect. Sassa spokesperson in KZN, Sandy Godlwana said these reports are not true.

She said social grant beneficiaries need to be wary of criminals posing as Sassa employees visiting communities in Mthunzini under uMlalazi Municipality, coercing them to change their Sassa cards. “Sassa is not embarking on a campaign to change beneficiaries’ cards, and under no circumstances will Sassa officials visit households to change beneficiaries’ cards. “Sassa urges all beneficiaries to not cooperate with anybody who requests to change their cards, and instead report incidents directly to the police,” she said.

Godlwana urged people to exercise caution and not to be duped by hoax messages and to always keep their social grant payment card pins confidential. The Customer Care number is 033 846 3400 or 0800 60 10 11 IOL