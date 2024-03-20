Beware of fake political posts on social media, warns cybersecurity expert

A cybersecurity expert is warning the members of the public to be wary of highly realistic fake videos or images shared via social media that could sway voter opinion as the elections draw closer. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and Media Monitoring Africa have launched an initiative called Padre, which allows voters to fact-check information regarding South African political parties and their statements.

KnowBe4 AFRICA's Anna Collard said with more than four billion people worldwide expected to take part in national and provincial elections this year, including those in South Africa, the United States, United Kingdom and India, there is an increasing prevalence of disinformation, fuelled by the growing use of Artificial Intelligence or AI-generated deepfakes. She said this poses a threat to the integrity of the democratic process. "Deepfakes, which are highly realistic fabricated videos or images, can deceive voters, manipulate public opinion, and tarnish the reputation of political parties and politicians," she said.

Last year, cybercriminals used deepfake videos to impersonate African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat during online conversations with European diplomats. "Deepfakes pose major risks in the run-up to elections, both in South Africa and the UK. Voters need to be aware of this risk and be proactive about mitigating their impact," Collard said. She said it is crucial for people to verify information posted online. Members of the public may also use Google's reverse-image search to check if an online image has been used.

Collard said it is also the responsibility of the voter to educate themselves about deepfakes and the dangers they post.

"AI-generated fake content has huge implications for society, especially during election periods. To combat this form of disinformation and safeguard the democratic process, social media platforms, political parties and independent watchdogs as well as us the public will all need to work together," Collard said.