Body of Limpopo girl who vanished while playing in neighbour’s yard found in bushes

Pretoria – POLICE in Motetema, outside Groblersdal, are seeking information that can lead to the arrest of suspect(s) following the discovery of the body of a three-year-old girl who was reported missing at Moganyaka village.

Story continues below Advertisment

Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the body was found in the bushes, following frantic searches conducted by the South African Police Service with the assistance of community members. “Boithekgo Chauke was reported missing on Saturday, April 2 after she reportedly disappeared while playing with other children in a neighbour’s yard. The police, assisted by community members, commenced with a search operation,” said Mojapelo. The search operation was also joined by members of the police’s K9 unit and the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS).

Mojapelo said the child’s “tiny body” was discovered in the bushes near Mamphokgo village, following the intensive search. “A case of murder has been opened. The motive behind the incident is still unknown but police investigations continue,” he said. Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers, said he is saddened by the incident and has assured community members that the police will not rest until the perpetrators are tracked down and brought to book.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspect(s) involved in this matter is requested to contact the Investigating Officer Sergeant Frans Chego on 076 460 1147, Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station,” the SAPS appealed. Last week, the SAPS at Phalaborwa launched a manhunt for an unknown suspect who was driving a red Volkswagen Polo that fatally hit a seven-year-old child on Thursday morning. Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said the horrific incident happened at around 7am along the R71 Road near Majeje Bridge in the Namakgale policing area.

Story continues below Advertisment

“A grade 2 learner at Majeje Phulani Primary School was with her grandmother, walking along the side of the road when she was hit by a red VW Polo that failed to stop after the accident,” said Seabi. “The police and emergency services were called to the scene, and upon arrival, the child was critically injured and unfortunately, she was certified dead.” Police said the deceased girl was identified as 7-year-old Precious Kgaugelo Moshato of Majeje village.

Story continues below Advertisment