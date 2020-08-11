’Bogus’ lawyer accused of defrauding elderly widows of R1.3m

Johannesburg - Joburg police have arrested a 30-year-old man who is alleged have masqueraded as an estate lawyer then defrauded two widows of R1.3 million. The man, who used to live in Protea, Soweto, was found to have moved into a R1.5m house in Brackensdown, Alberton where he was arrested. Captain Xoli Mbele of the Johannesburg Central said the matter came to their attention when a 70-year-old opened a case of fraud against the man. He said allegations were that the pensioner’s husband died in 2018 and she approached him for help in winding down his estate. According to Mbele, the man is not a qualified lawyer but has a “beautiful office” in the Joburg CBD where he runs Amasubas Estate Administrators.

He also has a car that has the name of the company on the doors, Mbele said.

The man is alleged to have and requested all documents of the woman’s late husband’s policies and bank balances to transfer them to an estate account.

However, Mbele said, the man went awol for two years, was never in the office and never answered the old woman’s calls.

“On June 17, 2020, she went to the bank and she was given a printout that showed that R700 000 was deposited into her late husband estate account.

“The suspect withdrew the money using internet transfer.

“The victim opened a case and a dedicated investigating officer left no stone unturned.

“The same suspect is linked to another case where another female victim of Diepkloof was defrauded R600 000 of her late husband’s estate money.”

Mbele said the man was expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. He said they could not rule out that the man may have defrauded more victims.

He advised those who may have been defrauded by the man to contact Officer Warrant Officer Patrick Mabege on 072 488 1074.

Johannesburg Central Station Commander Irvin Perumal commended the “good work” done by an investigating officer.

He also urged the community to contact Law Society to confirm if the attorney they were dealing with was registered, to avoid being defrauded.

IOL