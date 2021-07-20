Brace for water cuts as Chatsworth reservoir runs dry
Durban: eThekwini Municipality said certain areas in Durban would experience water shortages after two major pipes burst.
In a statement released earlier today, the City warned of an interruption of water supply in southern and western areas of Durban due to two major burst pipes on separate trunk mains supplying the Chatsworth 2 reservoir.
As a result of the burst pipes, the reservoir emptied last night, affecting the supply of water to all areas supplied by this reservoir.
The City said repairs on both trunk mains had begun on Tuesday morning and the estimated completion time for both repairs is Thursday at midnight.
The City apologised to residents for inconvenience.
The following areas are affected:
• Parts of Westcliffe
• Parts of Chatsworth
• Parts of Woodhurst
• Nagina
• Luganda
• Intake road
• Parts of Marianridge
• St Wendolins
• Washington Heights
• Parts of Shallcross
• Klaarwater
• Demat
• Marianhill
For more information and enquiries regarding water supply, residents can contact the Call Centre on 080 131 3013, the toll-free number 080 311 1111 or the eThekwini Water and Sanitation WhatsApp number on 073 1483 477.
