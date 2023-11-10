‘Brains’ behind Phala Phala heist denies involvement, pleads for bail

Accused number two has denied any involvement in the 2020 Phala Phala farm heist, calling the state's case “weak”. Froliana Joseph, who was a domestic worker at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, appeared alongside her brother, Ndilinasho David Joseph, and alleged accomplice, Imanuela David, in the Bela-Bela Magistrate Court on Friday.

They are accused of stealing about $580,000 (now more than R10 million) in a planned robbery at the president’s farm. The cash was allegedly hidden in furniture, as stated by former head of state security Arthur Fraser, who blew the lid on the whole matter. This led to, among others, allegations of tax evasion against Ramaphosa, but was later cleared by SA Revenue Service. The three accused are charged with conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal and theft, housebreaking with intent to steal, theft, and money laundering.

Froliana Joseph and Imanuela David were arrested earlier in the week, while Ndilinasho Joseph handed himself over to the police on Thursday. In her application for bail, along with her brother, through their lawyer, Mike Makgobu, the former domestic workers denied the charges and asserted that the State’s case had been weak or they had not investigated enough. She pleaded with Magistrate Predeshni Poonan that she had a minor child who had a chronic disease. “My child has a chronic condition, and if my incarceration is prolonged it will be detrimental to my child.

“I deny any involvement, and I request that it be taken into account the period that I have been here and the interests of my child,” she said through the lawyer. Her brother, who is accused number three, also denied any involvement while pressuring for bail, saying the State’s case was questionable. David’s legal representative, only identified as Mr Matlala, could not make it to the court on Friday, according to Senior State advocate Nkhetheni Gerald Munyai.