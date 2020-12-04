Cape Town child killer sentenced to 55 years

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town man convicted of raping and murdering a 4-year-old girl has been sentenced to 55 years’ imprisonment. Andile Jamda, 35, from Makhaza in Khayelitsha was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court for the murder, which occurred in July 2018. According to provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, the little girl was found murdered and raped in 40 Section in Makhaza, Khayelitsha. Van Wyk said Jamda was known to the victim as they lived in the same area. Jamda lured the little girl to his shack, where he raped and killed her. Her body was found near a dumping site. She had been stabbed multiple times and her throat had been slit.

Jamda has been in custody since his arrest.

Provincial commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata, praised the investigating team for securing the conviction and sentencing.

Matakata said this investigation should send a strong message to would-be criminals that the members of the South African Police Service are relentless in their efforts to fight crime perpetrated against women and children.

She added that those committing crimes should know the SAPS will hunt them down and they will face the full might of the law.

The sentencing is significant as South Africa is observing the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, which takes place yearly from November 25 until December 10.

ANA