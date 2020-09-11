Cassper Nyovest uplifts youngster by featuring him on 'Any Minute Now’

Cape Town - Cassper Nyovest was left so inspired by a young boy’s aspirational speech of being successful that he was moved to include it on his new album. Cassper dropped his new album on Friday titled “A.M.N (Any Minute Now)” and on it, he uses the audio of a viral clip for a skit. The clip shows a young boy from East London speaking to a taxi full of people, saying: “See me now, I will drive a nice car, only God knows. There is going to be someone who will take me and get me educated. “I won't be poor forever, I promise - I'm not telling a lie. I'm here to try and get what I don't have. “I'm a hustle, do you understand? I'm a hustle, bra. God is going to make a plan.

“Don't give up, don't allow satan to win, he won't succeed.

“Tomorrow you won't know me, I'm going to drive a nice car.”

Earlier in the week, the Good For That rapper was in search of the young boy.

Cassper tweeted: “Please help me find him? I used his voice as a skit onda the album and I would like to pay him for it cause it really moved me and inspired me.”

He later confirmed that a few people have found him.

A few people were able to find him, haven't spoken to him yet but thanx for the help guys. — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) September 9, 2020

During a listening party held for the album on Thursday, one of Cassper’s fan tweeted out their meeting.

“We used the clip on the album, and I thought it was so inspiring. It is so great to see someone speak light into their life. You touched me, and you moved me. We’re going to chat more after this...” Cassper said.

You are so Kind.♥️😭 May God protect you and may you stay humble . I love you Cassper ♥️🔥🥰 @casspernyovest #casspernyovest pic.twitter.com/PVxgf2hARw — Z E N 🦄 (@Zenande_Mxinwa) September 10, 2020

IOL has reached out to the “Doc Shebeleza” rapper's manager for further comment on the story, but declined as the child's caretakers feel that public exposure would be detrimental.

