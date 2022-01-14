Chatsworth company fined R200k for attempting to illegally export waste paper to India

Durban – A Chatsworth company that attempted to export 39 containers filled with waste scrap paper to India without a relevant permit has been fined R200 000. The company has until Friday to pay 50% of the fine, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

NPA spokesperson in KZN, Natasha Kara, said in November Haashim’s Agency (Pty) Ltd arranged for 39 containers filled with waste scrap paper to be delivered to the South African Customs Depot in Durban, for export to India. “The company was fully aware that this cargo required an export permit, however, they registered the cargo under an incorrect tariff code (one that does not require an export permit) to avoid applying for the permit. “They were found out after an inspection by the Custom’s Illicit Trade Unit, and the containers were subsequently detained,” Kara said.

In the Durban Magistrate’s Court, the company was represented in court by one of its directors Afzal Ismail, who pleaded guilty to the export of waste paper without obtaining an export permit (Contravention of the International Trade Administration Act). They were sentenced to a fine of R500 000 or five years imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years with conditions. Kara said the remaining R100 000 must be paid in five consecutive monthly instalments of R20 000 each.