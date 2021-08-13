Check your tickets! Ithuba is looking for R8m Powerball jackpot winner who bought ticket in Pretoria

DURBAN: National lottery operator Ithuba is looking for the person who bagged the R8 million Powerball Plus jackpot from the August 10 draw. The winning ticket was purchased at Brazil Café in Pretoria North.

The winner spent R22.50 on the ticket, using the Quick Pick selection method. The winning numbers were 3, 12, 17, 37, 38, and PowerBall 17. Ithuba chief executive Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.

“Our Winner Services Department is ready to receive the winner. “The first step would be to validate the winning ticket and offer the winner free trauma counselling and financial advisory services. The advisory services are to help our winners deal with the life-changing moments they experience and to assist our winners with their financial planning, as we do with all winners of R50 000 and above. “We encourage all players, to check their tickets as they may be our latest millionaire,” Mabuza said.

A Pretoria man, who bagged the R17m in the Powerball Plus in the July 27 draw, plans to have the wedding of his dreams in December. National lottery operator Ithuba said the winning ticket for the July 27 draw was purchased just hours before the draw took place, at Super Spar, Silver Oaks Crossing Centre in Pretoria. The PowerBall jackpots for tonight’s draw is an estimated R25 million.