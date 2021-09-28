Check your tickets? Ithuba is looking for Saturday’s R35m Lotto winner

DURBAN: One person has bagged the R35 million Lotto jackpot from Saturday’s draw, national lottery operator Ithuba has confirmed. Ithuba said the winner of the September 25 draw purchased their winning tickets using the Absa banking app.

The winner spent R40 and manually selected the winning numbers of 2, 07, 10, 38, 47, 48, and the bonus ball 30. Ithuba said two people also bagged the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot of R3m in the September 22 draw. One of the winners spent R40 on their ticket which they bought from Spar Hoedspruit in, Limpopo, using the manual selection method. Ithuba said the winner has since made contact with Ithuba.

The other winning ticket was purchased on the day of the draw, using the FNB banking app. Ithuba said the winner spent R70 and also selected the winning numbers manually. The winning numbers from this draw were 5, 17, 18, 21, 33, 47, and the bonus ball 30.

Ithuba chief executive Charmaine Mabuza said they were thrilled to have produced three new millionaires. Mabuza said they were pleased that people were making use of all the lottery platforms, thereby expanding the national lottery footprint so that all South Africans have equal opportunity and accessibility to purchase their tickets. Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at a total of R22m – R13m for Powerball and R9m for PowerBall Plus.