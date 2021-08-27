Check your tickets! Lotto is looking for R7m winner who purchased ticket in Limpopo

Durban: The National Lottery Ithuba said the winner of Tuesday night’s Lotto Plus is yet to claim the prize. Ithuba said the winner who bagged more than R7 million purchased the ticket at New Swartklip Café in Thabamoopo, Limpopo.

The winner also spent R40 on the winning ticket manually selecting the winning numbers of 08, 20, 22, 43, 48, 52, and the bonus ball is 35. Ithuba chief executive Charmaine Mabuza encouraged all players, especially players from Thabamoopo Limpopo to check their tickets as they may be Ithuba’s latest millionaire. “Players must ensure that they complete the back of their lottery ticket with their full name, identity number and address immediately after purchase,” said Mabuza.

The PowerBall estimated jackpot for tonight’s draw is R45m. This week, a Pretoria father who bagged the R8m Powerball Plus jackpot from the August 10 draw plans to reunite with his wife. The winner told Ithuba that his wife left him at the beginning of this year because he didn’t have enough money.