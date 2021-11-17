Check your tickets, the R100m Powerball winner bought their ticket from Margate, KZN

Durban – One person has bagged the R100 million Powerball jackpot after numerous roll-overs, and according to National Lottery Ithuba, the ticket was purchased from Margate on the KZN South Coast. The winner spent R7.50 on their ticket and selected the winning numbers using the manual selection.

The winning numbers for Powerball are 8, 9, 36, 42, 50 and bonus ball 4. In addition the PowerBall Plus jackpot of R50 million was also won. According to Ithuba the ticket was purchased in Groblersdal, Limpopo.

The winner spent R45 on a quick pick. The winning numbers for the PowerBall Plus draw are: 29, 32, 33, 45, 47 and bonus PowerBall 15. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza urged all players to check their tickets.

“We urge the winners to get in touch with Ithuba and visit one of our eight offices in the country as soon as possible to claim their winnings. We look forward to meeting them,” she said. The last winner of the Powerball jackpot was from the September 17 draw. The winner played on the Absa banking app, walking away with R86 million.