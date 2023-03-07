Chief Justice Zondo to swear in new ministers at Tuynhuys

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to officiate at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed members of the National Executive in Cape Town on Tuesday evening. The ceremony will take place at Tuynhuys, in Cape Town, at 6pm.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will preside over the ceremony. Ramaphosa announced changes to his Cabinet on Monday night, including appointing Paul Mashatile as the 9th deputy president of South Africa. He also announced the Presidency’s investment and infrastructure guru, Kgosientso “Sputla” Ramakgopa, as the Minister of Electricity in the Presidency.

Other changes include: Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni; Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma;

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa; Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele; Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Thembi Nkadimeng;

Minister of Public Service and Administration, Noxolo Kiviet; Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala; Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa;

Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille; and Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga. Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa were axed from the Cabinet.