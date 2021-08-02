Child, 3, falls to his death at mall

A Bloemfontein family is in mourning after their 3-year-old son fell to his death three floors down at a local mall. It’s not known how the child became separated from the family and ended up at the place where he fell.

A spokesperson for the Free State police, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, the family of four had visited Waterfront Mall in Bloemfontein do some shopping on Sunday afternoon. Around 2.30, he said, they headed towards the parking area. “The father remained behind to pay for the parking ticket and when he joined the other members of the family, noticed that the 3-year-old son was missing.

“They immediately started looking for the boy and met the security officer who informed them that their child had fallen to the ground. “They rushed to the spot where the child's lifeless body was lying.” Makhele said there were no witnesses to the child’s death. When he was found, the boy had visible injuries from the fall.