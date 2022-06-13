City of Cape Town earmarks R40 million to curb electricity vandalism

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has announced a R40 millionbudget to assist in curbing and preventing vandalism of critical energy infrastructures in communities. This forms part of the approved budget for 2022/23, which comes into effect in July.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mayoral committee member for energy, councillor Beverley van Reenen said electricity infrastructure vandalism remained high in areas across the city, affecting residents the most. “The City is boosting its efforts to curb the scourge of vandalism. There has been a downward trend in the number of vandalism, theft and illegal connections incidents in some areas due to the enhanced support from members of the public and City efforts. However, the overall number, as well as recurring incidents in the city, remain high,” Van Reenen said. She said vandalism incidents continue to be recorded in all areas. The incidents include damage to street lights.

“Damage to street lights and to kiosks is among the most affected. These continuous illegal acts are plaguing our communities, and together with residents, we are determined to bring an end to infrastructure vandalism. “The R40 million injection will focus on securing critical infrastructure in all communities, boosting security patrols in hotspot areas and permanent security deployments to strategic energy infrastructure,” Van Reenen said. An awareness and education drive will also be conducted so residents can understand the impact and costs of vandalism in their areas.

Story continues below Advertisement