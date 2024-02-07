City of Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda led service delivery oversight visit into inner city

The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) Executive Mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda led a service delivery oversight team into the Inner City to check on the city’s infrastructure and service delivery last week. The oversight visit also focused on police visibility, waste management, road conditions, water leaks, parks, as well as homelessness.

The Executive Mayor led a service delivery oversight team into the Inner-City to check on the City’s Infrastructure and Services Delivery. He was accompanied by the City Manager and City Departments and Entity Heads.. pic.twitter.com/Xs2y6QsMFc — Exec. Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda (@KabeloGwamanda) February 5, 2024 He was joined by the city departments and entity heads, including the city manager, Floyd Brink. The visit commenced with an inspection of the Lillian Ngoyi restoration project, which Gwamanda emphasised was the city’s commitment to revitalise important landmarks. Gwamanda expressed dedication to addressing the identified issues and working collaboratively with stakeholders to enhance the quality of life for all residents in the inner city.

“The city is at work, it is endeavouring on its commitment, more especially to regain the confidence and the pride of the city of Johannesburg,” he said. He said some of the rubble from the gas explosion would be recycled and reused to rebuild and patch potholes in the city. The metro has endured a severe economic downturn, high crime rates, hijacked buildings, crumbling roads, and building fires.