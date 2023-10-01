City of Johannesburg Fire: Fire in Newtown recycling facility successfully contained

Emergency services in the City of Johannesburg have assured that the fire that broke out in a recycling facility in the city centre has been fully contained. This comes after a video showing the blaze circulated widely on various social media platforms on Sunday.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi confirmed the incident, clarifying that the fire involved recycling material and a lapa. They were both located in an open area, and not in a building as was initially alleged by social media users. The fire incident took place at the intersection of Miriam Makeba and Jeppe streets, situated behind the Bree Taxi Rank in Newtown, according to Mulaudzi. Fortunately, no injuries resulting from the incident have been reported at this time. Fire: Newtown, JHB. pic.twitter.com/ktfHQgV0CT — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 1, 2023 Spokesperson for Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS), Xolile Khumalo also confirmed that the fire originated from ignited recycling material and reassured that there were no reported injuries or fatalities resulting from the incident.

"It's important to note that the fire hasn't affected any structures. The situation is under control and does not pose a risk of fatalities," Khumalo stated. A number of building fires erupted in the Johannesburg CBD over the last few months, with one fire disaster resulting in the horrific deaths of more than 77 residents living in a hijacked building who burnt to death on August 31. A South African Revenue Service (Sars) building at Frederick and Rissik streets in Marshalltown, Johannesburg in the days after that incident.