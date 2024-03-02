The Joburg City Power officials continued with their rigorous revenue collection drive and invaded seven properties and disconnected the electricity in an effort to recoup over R52 million owed to the City. Accompanied by a small contingent of Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), the power utility also removed illegal connections where people had bypassed meters.

On Friday, the group went to an establishment in Paarlshoop where the customer owed over R6m. City Power said they also discovered illegal prepaid meters on the property and took the cables to prevent illegal connections. The second location was at 12 Empire Road in Milpark View with a debt climbing over R3m.

Some of the properties which were also disconnected include a business property in Mayfair West, which owed R5m and Body Corporate Limpopo at 70 Gibson Street with a debt going over R7m. City Power Customer Services Manager, Nokuthula Nxumalo said those who had their services disconnected, were encouraged to make payment arrangements at the council offices. “To avoid service supply disconnections, customers are urged to settle existing debts and sign acknowledgements of debt to ensure that payments that are duly owed to the City is paid,” she said.

Last week Friday, the power utility went to five properties that owed R37 million in unpaid electricity. Damelin College in Braamfontein was cut off after falling into over R2.9m in arrears. North Hill flats in Yeoville felt the City’s wrath after it was disconnected for owing over R2.2m.

The team also went to Yettah Street in Hillbrow and disconnected Safari Court, which owes more than R16m. The City stated that it will persist in disconnecting non-paying customers as their non-compliance creates challenges in delivering essential services. "Our main objective is for us to collect the revenue. The total amount we are expecting to collect today is about R37m," said City Power's customer care manager, Mmaphuti Makgabo.