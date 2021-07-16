Clinics in eThekwini open for emergencies, chronic medication following unrest
Durban: Several eThekwini healthcare facilities opened for emergencies on Friday.
This follows a week of looting and violent unrest in the province.
The City said limited services were on offer due to staff shortages.
“These clinics are open only for emergencies and for the collection of chronic medication.
“Healthcare facilities have also been affected by the public unrest with staff members unable to get to work while other facilities are in areas considered high risk,” the City said in a statement.
The City said that Covid-19 community vaccination sites remained closed.
The City however encouraged residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine to register.
The Municipality said it would continue to assess the situation and advise the public accordingly.
IOL