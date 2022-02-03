Company director found guilty of defrauding SARS of over R400k

Pretoria – The director of Mpenyani CC in Mpumalanga, 39-year-old Lusufi Abednego Mabuza and his company have been found guilty of fraud and money laundering by the Nelspruit commercial crimes court for defrauding the South African Revenue Services (SARS) of more than R400 000. The court sentenced Mabuza to four years direct imprisonment while he and the company were also fined R50 000, Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Mpumalanga spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said.

“In October 2019, Mabuza ... unlawfully submitted fraudulent foreign tax returns and defrauded the South African Revenue Service an amount of R422 355,” said Sekgotodi. “On 1 February 2022, the court sentenced Mabuza to four years direct imprisonment for money laundering. He further received a fine of R50 000 with the entity on four counts of fraud which is wholly suspended for five years on condition that they are not found guilty of fraud, theft and Tax Administration Act.” Sekgotodi said provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Zodwa Mokoena, had welcomed the sentence and applauded the investigating officer as well as the judiciary for the verdict.

“She further urged the public to refrain from defrauding SARS as it is derailing the advancement of the country,” Sekgotodi added. In December, the Hawks in Mpumalanga arrested six people including two Bushbuckridge education officials for fraud amounting to over R3 million. At the time, Sekgotodi said Nomthandazo Delsie Khoza, Error Mosibudi Makutu, Patrick Ngobeni, Themba Confidence Khoza, Musa Brandon Mathebula and Portia Khoza had appeared in court facing 117 counts of fraud, corruption and money laundering.