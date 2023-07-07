Conference on New Energy Investment and Cooperation between China and South Africa held in Johannesburg, South Africa

On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the first China-South Africa New Energy Investment and Cooperation Conference was held in Sandton, with a number of prominent energy specialists in attendance. With South Africa and China commemorating the 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties, China intends to encourage additional businesses and stakeholders to engage in South Africa's new energy sector and provide support for resolving the nation's present power difficulties and this conference aimed to aid in the process.

Amongst the many distinguished guests was the Minister of Electricity of the Republic of South Africa Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, South African ambassador to China, Siyabonga Cwele as well as Chinese Ambassador Chen Xiaodong. Addressing the attendees, Ramokgopa praised the People's Republic of China for the assistance and support they were providing to the people of South Africa. One of the keynote speakers of the day was Longyuan South Africa Renewables (Pty) Ltd CEO Wang Tianbao, who spoke to the willingness of the company to cooperate with South African enterprises to jointly invest in photovoltaic, wind power, and energy storage projects as well as to promote the development of South Africa's new energy industry.

“We hope to work closely with South African enterprises and the government to participate in multi-channel and multi-field cooperation and development exploration, including participating in REIPPPP bidding projects, exploring opportunities for cooperation with manufacturing and mining enterprises to develop direct supply embedded power generation, actively exploring wind power and photovoltaic hydrogen production cooperation opportunities.” Longyuan South Africa Renewables (Pty) Ltd is the subsidiary of China Longyuan, which is the world’s largest wind power developer, Boasting an installed capacity of over 26GW exclusively in wind power. with around 20GW installed capacity for wind power only. It is the first specialized company in China to develop wind power and has rich experience in renewable energy investment and development. Since 2015, it has maintained its position as the world's largest wind power operator. Despite facing challenges in local policies, funding, technology, and other aspects, as a foreign-funded enterprise, Longyuan South Africa Renewables seeks to carefully solve financing difficulties as well as seek common ground while reserving differences in different cultures and investment environments, and to pay attention to the corporate social welfare and local growth responsibility.