Confidant of Zulu king assassinated after eNyokeni reed dance

Nongoma – A senior member of the Osuthu royal council was killed on Saturday night shortly after returning home from taking part in the contested annual Zulu reed dance at eNyokeni palace in Nongoma. The assassinated council member, Dr Dumisani Khumalo, was a confidant of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and he helped the current king, Misuzulu KaZwelithini, to take the throne from his rival, Prince Simakade.

Story continues below Advertisement

During the mourning for the passing of the late king at KwaKhethomthandayo palace in March last year, Khumalo was the one who welcomed male mourners at the big marquee which was pitched outside the gates of the palace. Among the people he welcomed was the leadership of the EFF which was led by party leader Julius Malema. BREAKING NEWS: A senior member of the Osuthu royal council was last night killed shortly after taking part in the Zulu reed dance at #eNyokeni. The assassinated council member was a confidant of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini & helped King Misuzulu to snatch the throne. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 18, 2022 King Misuzulu had continued to use Khumalo for royal duties and relied on him for wise counsel and direction on how some duties and rituals should be performed – including the ritual of entering the sacred royal kraal which was performed last month.

The motive for the killing is unknown at present. However, it is public knowledge that KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube was warned of the possibility of “bloodshed” if the reed dance was allowed to go ahead at the palace. Some in the royal court deem it as the seat of power for Prince Simakade, who is still fighting for the throne. In the traditional Zulu royal organogram, Khumalo is known as Iso leSilo (a headman who is assigned by the king to oversee certain affairs) and he was one of the first few people who stood behind King Misuzulu when the fight for the Zulu throne erupted in late April last year.

Story continues below Advertisement

Khumalo, who of late spent most of his time at KwaKhangelamankengane palace, was the chairperson of the council that recommended to the king that the late Mgiliji Nhleko, the famed leader of Zulu regiments, be fired for his wayward conduct. Preliminary information obtained by IOL shows that Khumalo, a retired school inspector, was shot at his home in Bethany, a village just outside the town of Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal. It is said that he was shot by unknown men around 11pm on Saturday. The suspects later fled the scene.

Story continues below Advertisement