Confirmed: 3.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in the East Rand, Gauteng

Johannesburg: The Council for Geoscience has confirmed that an earthquake took place in the East Rand, Gauteng, at 6.33am on Tuesday. According to a statement, the earthquake registered a 3.5 on the local magnitude scale, as recorded by the South African Seismograph Network.

Spokesperson Mahlatse Mononela said the epicentre was in Westonaria, 51km from Johannesburg. “The public is encouraged to record their experiences using the available online questionnaire.” For live updates visit www.geoscience.org.za

In July last year residents in Boksburg were woken by a tremor. At the time, Mononela told IOL it was not a tremor but an earthquake. “We can confirm that there was an earthquake at around 6.32am in Boksburg in the east of Johannesburg.