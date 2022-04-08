Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, April 8, 2022

Conjoined twins born at a Limpopo hospital, mother and babies doing well

Picture: Pixabay

Published 1h ago

The Limpopo Health MEC is due visit a woman who has given birth to a set of conjoined babies.

According to the provincial health department’s spokesperson Neil Shikwambana, the 41-year-old gave birth via c-section at the Jane Furse Hospital.

“The patient, who is a referral from a clinic was diagnosed as a normal twin pregnancy during antenatal clinic visits,”said Shikwambana.

“It was only during operation that doctors discovered that the babies were joined on the chest and abdomen.The babies were successfully extracted without any difficulties, and transferred to Mankweng Hospital for full and further assessment by both neonatologists and paediatric surgeons.”

Shikwambana said the mother, who was also doing well, will also be transferred for further assessment by gynaecologists.

The Limpopo MEC Phophi Ramathuba is expected to visit the mother and twins this morning.

IOL

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj