Cops in Mthokozisi Ntumba’s murder in court to apply for bail

Johannesburg - The four police officers accused of murdering Mthokozisi Ntumba were expected back in court on Wednesday for a bail application. Constable Tshepiso Kekana, 27, Sergeant Motseothata Boitumelo,43, Sergeant Madimeja Lekgodi, 37, and Warrant Officer Victor Nkosinathi Mohammed, 51, were to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate Court. They made their first appearance last week and face charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder as well as defeating the ends of justice. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s Ndileka Cola said they intent to oppose bail. The four were arrested a few days after Ntumba was shot and killed in Braamfontein during the Wits students protest.

At the time, the students were calling for historic debts to be scrapped and free registration for all students in 2021, amongst other demands during their protest.

Police were called to the scene and Ntumba, who had just walked out of the MyClinic Medical Centre in Braamfontein, was shot.

He died at the scene.

After the arrest of the officers, a spokesperson for the Ntumba family, Sthembiso Jwara, said the arrests were a step in the right direction and they were hopeful of a conviction.

“As a family we have lost a brother; we want to see justice being served. We want to trust the process.

“We are not part of the investigation, so we do not know what evidence is there, but we would like to trust the process. We are just a family that has lost one of our (own); we do hope it will be successful,” he said at the time.

