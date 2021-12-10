Corruption Watch: Whistle-blower should be compensated

PRETORIA– In marking this year’s International Anti-Corruption Day, Corruption Watch has unpacked the role of whistle-blowers in South Africa with release of findings of its perceptions survey, which among other things, calls for consideration of compensation for whistle-blowers. The role of whistle-blowers in corruption-infested South Africa has come under the spotlight, including the sometimes devastating consequences that have followed disclosure.

Some whistle-blowers have been killed, others persecuted out of jobs, while some have had to flee the country for security reasons. The Corruption Watch report released on Thursday, titled “Daring to Act”, details the findings of an online perceptions survey towards whistle-blowing in South Africa. The study explores the public’s trust in institutions, awareness of existing whistle-blowing and reporting channels, and views on suggested improvements to systems that would promote a safe environment for whistle-blowing.

Kavisha Pillay, head of stakeholder relations and campaigns at Corruption Watch said the time has arrived for the topic of compensating whistle-blowers to take centre stage. “The broader topic of compensation for whistle-blowers needs to be considered, and all sectors of society are encouraged to take responsibility for public awareness and education around whistle-blowing,” she said. “It is heartening that, despite the difficulties in exposing corruption and the personal dangers experienced by whistle-blowers, most participants in this study were positively disposed towards whistle-blowing as a means of securing justice and righting the wrongs, with an overwhelming 76% stating that they would report corruption or misconduct in the future, should they experience it.”

According to the Corruption Watch survey, most respondents understand the nature and purpose of whistle-blowing as being able to disclose information about abuse of power or misconduct to various public and institutional bodies. In addition, participants believe that whistle-blowing is important in addressing wrongdoing and curbing corruption and crime in the country. “Asked if they knew where to report their experiences of corruption, crime or misconduct, the majority (58%) said that they did, confirming their awareness of the key whistle-blower reporting channels: the South African Police Service (71%), followed by Corruption Watch (63%), and Chapter 9 institutions such as the South African Human Rights Commission (48%) and the public protector (48%),” Pillay said.

“While participants are aware of the various channels to report wrongdoing, corruption, crime or misconduct, most are only partially aware or not at all aware of the laws that protect whistle-blowers in South Africa.” Regarding the institutions dealing with their corruption reports, the majority of people who took part in the survey expressed greater trust in civil society organisations, followed by Chapter 9 institutions and the media. Yesterday, six men arrested for the brutal murder of Gauteng health department official and anti-corruption whistle-blower Babita Deokaran were remanded in custody when they appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

The bail bid by Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Hadebe, Sanele Mbele, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Phakanyiswa Dladla; was postponed to December 20. Deokaran was ambushed and gunned down outside her Winchester Hills home two months ago. She had reportedly just returned from dropping her child at school. Her killing was suspected to be linked to her role in the investigation into dodgy personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts in Gauteng. She was reportedly a key witness.