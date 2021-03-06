Covid-19 deaths in SA rise to 50 647, with 1 227 new cases

Cape Town – Over the past 24 hours, 1 227 new Covid-19 cases were reported, bringing the cumulative number of positive cases in South Africa to 1 520 206, according to the Department of Health.

The number of fatalities now stands at 50 647 after 81 more Covid-19 deaths were reported. Here’s a breakdown of the latest deaths:

*Free State 8

* Gauteng 29

* Kwa-Zulu Natal 16