Covid-19 deaths in SA rise to 50 647, with 1 227 new cases
Cape Town – Over the past 24 hours, 1 227 new Covid-19 cases were reported, bringing the cumulative number of positive cases in South Africa to 1 520 206, according to the Department of Health.
The number of fatalities now stands at 50 647 after 81 more Covid-19 deaths were reported. Here’s a breakdown of the latest deaths:
*Free State 8
* Gauteng 29
* Kwa-Zulu Natal 16
* Northern Cape 16
* Western Cape 12
The number of recoveries has risen to 1 439 515, representing a recovery rate of 94.7%.
To date, 9 236 503 tests have been conducted countrywide, with 29 156 new tests recorded since Friday.
Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 101 573 as of 6.30 pm on Saturday.
