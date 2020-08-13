Covid-19: Gauteng residents experience lockdown fatigue

Johannesburg - Some Gauteng resident are experiencing high stress levels due to the ongoing lockdown. The lockdown has also had an impact on the mental health of many. This was said by Gillian Maree on Thursday during the Gauteng government’s feedback on the province's situation regarding Covid-19 Maree did the research on what the impact of the virus and lockdown was on Gauteng residents. “Others are experiencing lockdown fatigue and have become complacent towards preventative measures,” she said.

According to Gauteng Premier David Makhura, the province was still going through the Covid-19 storm and the road ahead was long.

So far, the virus had claimed 2 653 people. There were 194 093 infections while 150 082 recoveries had been recorded.

Makhura also stated June and July were the worst months for the province.

“The number of infections got to 6 000 a day and the deaths also shot up quite dramatically,.

“The number of new cases are decreasing and now we are adapting out response as the situation changes and scientists bring new information.”

A physicist at University of the Witwatersrand, Professor Bruce Mellado also pointed out that Artificial Intelligence techniques showed there had been a slowing down of Covid-19 hotspots in the province.

He added there has been a reduction in random transmissions due to physical distancing adherence.

While the Gauteng Department of Health had set up set up field hospitals in tents in anticipation of a dramatic increase in Covid-19 patients, Professor Mphekeledzeni Mulaudzi said the issue should be re-looked.

Mulaudzi, from Wits’ Department of Paediatrics and Child Health, said the beds should be redirected to current hospitals. There, she said, the hospitals would have to use the space they had.

She also said those structures should be set up in communities that needed healthcare facilities so they could repurpose them.

Mulaudzi also said it was important that, in this time of Covid-19, families talked about death regardless of how uncomfortable the topic might be.

She said at times prolonged care was futile due to the patient’s other existing illnesses.

“We need to talk about our wishes should we reach a stage where nothing can be done anymore.

“Palliative care is very important in order to have dignity towards the end of life,” she said.

Makhura said the number of field hospitals would be reviewed and work directed towards improving existing facilities.

IOL