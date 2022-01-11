Covid-19: One million South African teenagers vaccinated ahead of new school year
Durban: More than one million South African teenagers in the 12–17 age group have received a Covid-19 vaccine as schools are set to open next week.
According to Department of Health statistics, by Monday afternoon a total of 1 007 034 vaccines had been administered.
Vaccines for this age group opened in late October.
A total of 545 233 were females and 461 811 were males.
The majority of these vaccines were in the Gauteng area – 213 631 – followed by Limpopo province with 153 541.
In KwaZulu-Natal, just over 100 000 teenagers were vaccinated.
The country has recorded a 14% positivity rate, with 2 409 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.
The death toll since the start of the pandemic is 92 530.
