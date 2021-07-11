Covid-19 TERS benefits to be extended to employees affected by lockdown

Cape Town – The Covid-19 TERS benefits would be extended to employees affected under the adjusted level 4 lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday. “We recognise, however, that these restrictions have had consequences for individuals, for households, and for businesses that were already under pressure before the pandemic,” Ramaphosa said.

“We remain committed to do all that we can to mitigate the impact of the lockdown on people’s livelihoods.” Ramaphosa said after the move to alert level 4 on June 27, the the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) started negotiations with social partners to address the difficulties of employees who had lost their income under the restrictions. “On the basis of these discussions, the UIF has decided that the Covid-19 TERS scheme should be extended to sectors that are affected by adjusted level 4 restrictions,” he said.

“The details of the extension will be published shortly following the finalisation of the full scheme, which will include further details on who is eligible for this support.” On Sunday night, Ramaphosa announced an extension of adjusted alert level 4. The measures include that all gatherings, indoors and outdoors were prohibited. He said public places such as beaches and parks would remain open, but no gatherings were permitted.

The curfew would remain from 9pm to 4am and alcohol sales were still prohibited. Schools remain closed until July 26. “Despite the economic impact of these restrictions, we need to appreciate that it is the pandemic itself that poses the greatest threat to economic recovery,” Ramaphosa said.

“A prolonged period of uncontrolled infections would cause far greater economic damage than the restrictions put in place, disrupting production and deterring people from venturing out to entertainment venues and public spaces.” He said that since its inception last year, the Covid-19 TERS scheme had already provided more than R60 billion to protect the jobs of 5.5 million workers. He said the Cabinet had decided that all business licences and permits that expired between March 2020 and June 2021 would remain valid until December 31, 2022.