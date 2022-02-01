Cabinet’s relaxation of Covid regulations is a step towards ’some semblance of normalcy’, says medical expert

Durban - The further easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions suggests a step towards some semblance of normalcy and a distinct turning point in the pandemic. This is according to Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, senior researcher at the CSIR.

He was speaking to IOL following the Cabinet’s relaxation of Covid-19 isolation and tracing protocol as well as the announcement of full attendance for learners. On Monday, Cabinet approved changes to the adjusted alert level 1 Covid-19 regulations. In a statement, the Presidency said that based on the trajectory of the pandemic and the levels of vaccination in the country the Cabinet had decided that those who test positive with no symptoms would not have to isolate.

“If you test positive with symptoms, the isolation period has been reduced from 10 to seven days. Contacts do not have to isolate unless they develop symptoms,” the statement read. The spokesperson in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said the rationale for these amendments was informed by the proportion of people with immunity to Covid-19, which has risen substantially, exceeding 60 to 80% in several sero-surveys. “Cabinet also reviewed the resumption of schooling to full-time learning in all schools. Primary, secondary and special schools will return to daily attendance. The regulatory provision for social distancing of 1 metre for learners in schools has also been removed,” he said.

Suliman said he believes this is the correct decision and a step in the right direction. “The dynamics of the virus have changed, and so too should our response. We need to learn to live with the virus, and cannot remain in lockdown forever,” he said. He said in terms of the two biggest changes, schools cannot continue on a rotational basis as the benefits no longer outweigh the risks.