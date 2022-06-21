Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Health minister proposes dropping mask wearing as SA sees decline in Covid-19 cases

Published 40m ago

Durban - Cabinet is expected to make a decision soon on the continued mandatory wearing of face masks. This comes on the back of recommendations from National Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla.

In a letter, dated June 20, 2022, Phaahla also recommended that regulations be changed regarding the number of people allowed at gatherings.

"We have been monitoring the epidemic working with the NICD and the current epidemiological analysis, points towards lower infection rates and that the country has exited the recent spike or 5th wave which the current limited regulations were promulgated to mitigate," the letter reads.

The minister noted a decline in the number of reported Covid-19 cases and rate of hospitalisations, the effective productive rate of the virus, the positivity rate in the number of tests done and a decline in the number of daily deaths.

As per the Departmenet of Health’s latest Covid-19 figures, SA has recorded 291 new cases with 16 deaths reported. On Sunday, 995 new infections and 6 deaths were record while on Saturday, 960 cases were recorded with 9 deaths.

The minister also sought the input of Health MECs to share their concerns regarding the repeal of the regulations.

IOL

