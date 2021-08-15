NewsCovid19
KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape in the grips of third Covid-19 wave

By IOL Reporter Time of article published 4h ago

CAPE TOWN – South Africa recorded 10 139 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday and 272 deaths, the Health Department said.

The department said the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa was 2 605 586.

“Today 272 deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 77 141 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 375 634 with a recovery rate of 91.2%”

To date, 2 375 633 people have recovered from Covid-19, while the active cases were 152 812. According to the statistics, 9 387 129 vaccines have been administered.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the increase in new cases represented a 21% positivity rate.

To date, 15 595 731 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors, the institute said.

“The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (28%), followed by the Western Cape (26%),” it said.

The Eastern Cape accounted for 13%, Gauteng for 12%, the Free State for 5%; Mpumalanga, the North West and the Northern Cape each accounted for 4%; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases.

The NICD said 219 people were admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours.

