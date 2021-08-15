KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape in the grips of third Covid-19 wave

CAPE TOWN – South Africa recorded 10 139 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday and 272 deaths, the Health Department said.

The department said the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa was 2 605 586.

“Today 272 deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 77 141 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 375 634 with a recovery rate of 91.2%”

To date, 2 375 633 people have recovered from Covid-19, while the active cases were 152 812. According to the statistics, 9 387 129 vaccines have been administered.