Lockdown restrictions to be reviewed next week as Omicron dominates new cases

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) are set to meet within the next week and make recommendations on lockdown restrictions in South Africa. Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla said during a media briefing on Friday that the Omicron variant has been driving infection rates in the country and has been the dominant variant in the past week of sequencing, accounting for more than 80% of cases.

“In terms of our recommendations, we will be looking not only at the numbers, but also the impact on the healthcare facilities, the economy and social activities in society,” he said. The Omicron variant, which has since been identified in 57 other countries, has led to a 400% increase in Covid-19 cases in Gauteng and a 200% increase in hospital admissions. [Watch Live] Minister of @HealthZA

Dr Joe Phaahla and Deputy Minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo brief media on government efforts in the fight against #COVID19 and the national vaccination rollout programme. https://t.co/TgZw1bOkIG — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) December 10, 2021 “This variant of concern has multiple mutations and it may have an impact on how it behaves. What is known currently, is that it is more transmissible,” said Phaahla.

The reproductive rate, which is used to measure the transmission potential of a disease, is currently at 2.5. This is higher than it was at any point in the pandemic throughout all the variants, said the minister. “In terms of severity, this is also not yet clear. What preliminary data suggests is that while there is increasing rates of hospitalisation among patients, there is a lower proportion of patients admitted in the fourth wave compared to persons admitted in a similar time frame in the second and third waves,” he said. Anecdotal information from doctors in the country found that patients with the Omicron variant present with a scratchy throat, cough, fever, and diarrhoea.

Phaahla said a pre-print South African study found that a prior Covid-19 infection is less likely to offer immunity against the new variant. Reinfection is 2-3 times more likely compared to the previous variants. Vaccines available in the country are showing to be still very strong in protecting against severe disease as it did with previous variants. Meanwhile, Deputy Director-General of Health, Dr Nicholas Crisp, said the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has approved the second dose of Pfizer for children and adolescents.

“This was approved by Sahpra at least six weeks ago but the Ministerial Advisory Committee felt that we had time to be a bit cautious about the way we implemented it because at that stage we were seeing international reports about boys getting their second doses and being affected by myocarditis,” he said. After more research was conducted, it was established that the myocarditis rates after vaccination are the same as myocarditis rates in the general population. In the new year, Covid-19 booster doses will be available to South Africans.